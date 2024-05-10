Welcome to
La Casa Del Sazon
It's like eating at home!
We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.
With a wide variety of items featuring the freshest ingredients, our menu offers something for everyone. Everything is made right when you order and mixed with a special blend of spices and herbs to add just the right amount of seasoning in every bite.
Our extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menu epitomizes the best of the Mexican cuisine with an emphasis on the culinary gastronomy found in the state of Michoacán. Our signature Molcajete Michoacano is the first of its kind to be sold in the Salinas Valley. The dish is made from a variety of fresh meats and homemade salsas, every time.
Taste the difference
Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
Experience our Hospitality Today
We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.
Our Mission Statement
La Casa del Sazón, Inc. was created with the vision of establishing a family-friendly restaurant. The main goal is to create happy and memorable family gatherings for all of our customers. We are committed to deliver the quality and flavors of the gastronomy native to the State of Michoacán, México. Our mission is best described by out motto:
