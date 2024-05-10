Our Story





Growing up in México, Mom and Dad learned to cook and used the skill as means to support the family. They migrated to California from Michoacán in 1972 and they continued their passion for cooking. In 2005, they started cooking street tacos using a "disco de arado" to help support the family and to support their first son who was the first to attend college. From there, the legendary "Taquitos con Sazón-Estilo Michoacán" private catering taquero service was born.





Two years later, inspired and motivated by the great reviews from their customers, Mom and Dad saw the opportunity to open their first physical restaurant. La Casa del Sazón was born in 2007 right in the heart of the Salinas Valley. We made our home in a little 9-table restaurant on Romie Ln. In Salinas, California. From there, we have expanded to a second location featuring a full bar in Oldtown Salinas. Finally, in 2020, we added a third location in Oldtown Monterey, California.





Mom, Dad and the entire Maravilla Family would like to express our gratitude to you for being part of our story. We look forward to continue to service you as we continue to learn and grow.