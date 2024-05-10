Chopped top Sirloin steak in our homemade ranchero sauce.Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.

Plate Sides Modifier Required* Please select 2 Rice Refried Beans Whole beans Steamed Veggies French Fries Ensalada Tortilla Modifier Required* Please select 1 Hand-made Corn Tortilla Flour Tortilla No Tortilla Ingredient Removal Modifier No Cilantro No Cebolla No Guarnaciones No Pico de Gallo No Queso No Crema No Tomate No Arroz No Frijol Plain No Aguacate