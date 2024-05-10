La Casa Del Sazon: Monterey 431 Tyler St.
Appetizers
Asada Fries
Grilled Chicken Fries
Guacamole con Sazón
Flautitas
Quesadilla Fresca
Queso Fundido
Buffalo Wings
Aguachiles
Botana de Camarón
Beer-Battered Onion Rings
Breakfast
Breakfast/ Desayuno
- Chicharrones Rancheros$16.00
- Chilaquiles con Huevo
Crispy tortilla chips bathed in your choice of salsa. Topped with Cotija cheese & two eggs to your liking.$15.00
- Huevos con Chorizo
Eggs to your liking paired with traditional Mexican Sausage$17.00
- Huevos con Jamon
Eggs to your liking paired with our house ham.$16.00
- Huevos con Nopales
Eggs mixed with nopal cactus$15.00
- Huevos con Tocino
Eggs to your liking paired with bacon$17.00
- Huevos Rancheros
Eggs to your liking topped with our House Ranchero Salsa.$15.00
- Huevos Texanos$22.00
- Machaca con Huevo
Our house shredded beef mixed with scrambled eggs & pico de gallo$16.00
Breakfast Burritos
- Huevos con Chorizo - Burrito
Mexican sausage, Eggs & Monterey Jack cheese$9.00
- Huevos con Jamón - Burrito$9.00
- Huevos con Machaca - Burrito
Our house shredded beef mixed with eggs, pico de gallo & Monterey Jack cheese$9.00
- Huevos con Nopales - Burrito
Mexican nopal cactus mixed with eggs & Monterey Jack cheese$9.00
- Huevos con Papas - Burrito
Eggs, Potatoes & Monterey Jack Cheese.$9.00
- Huevos con Tocino - Burrito
Bacon, eggs & Monterey Jack chees$9.00
House Omelette
- Omelette de Camarón$17.00
- Omelette de Jamon
Ham omelette topped with our House Ranchero Salsa & Cotija cheese.$15.00
- Omelette de Tocino
Bacon omelette topped with our House Ranchero Salsa & Cotija cheese$15.00
- Omelette Vegetariano
Vegetarian omelette topped with our House Ranchero Salsa & Cotija cheese$13.00
Main Entrees
Tacos con Sazón
- House Taco
Served Individually. Your choice of meat on a home-made corn tortilla. Topped with onion, cilantro and garnished with pickled carrots and radish.$5.00
- Street-Style Taquito
Served Individually. Your choice of meat on two corn tortillas and topped with onion and cilantro$3.00
- House Tacos - Plate$13.00
Legendary Burritos
- Classic Burrito
Filed with your meat of choice, rice, beans & Monterey Jack cheese$9.00
- Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito$5.00
- California Burrito
Filled with savory carne asada mixed with French fries, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & avocado slices.$13.00
- Monterey Burrito
Filled with Rice, cilantro, avocado slices, Monterey Jack cheese and Pop's orange - Lime squeezed Chicken.$11.00
- Surf N' Turf
Savory carne asada and grilled shrimp tossed in our signature garlic sauce and Monterey Jack cheese! Filled with pico de gallo, rice, beans and avocado slices.$14.00
- Burrito Vegetariano$9.00
Classics
- Nachos
Your choice of meat over crispy corn chips topped with pico de gallo, avocado slices & sour cream$14.00
- Torta
Your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado slices and refried beans stuffed between a traditional Mexican telera bread.$11.00
- Quesadilla
Home style Grilled quesadilla stuffed with your meat of choice and Monterey Jack cheese.$12.00
- Quesadilla- Cheese only$6.99
- Pupusa Plate
Our take on the famous Pupusa! Crispy home-made corn tortilla shell filled with Monterey Jack cheese and your meat of choice. Garnished with a home-made coleslaw and pico de gallo mix!$18.00
- Pupusa a la carte.$11.99
- Combination plate
Choose two options and two sides for your dish!$21.00
- House Tostada
Your choice of meat topped on a tostada shell & refried beans. Accompanied with pico de gallo, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, & sour cream.$9.99
- Mula
Two handmade corn tortillas stuffed with melted Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & your meat of choice.$8.99
- Burrito Bowl$12.00
Salads
- Classic Salad
Includes lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, radish,avocado slices and salad dressing.$9.00
- Carne Asada Salad$14.00
- Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
- Southwest Chicken Bowl
Pop's fresh lemon-orange squeezed grilled chicken, roasted corn, rice, whole beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce & topped with crispy tortilla chips$15.00
- Shrimp Salad$16.00
- Taco Salad
Your choice of meat served in a crunchy flower tortilla shell filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, avocado slices, cotija cheese & sour cream.$14.00
- MYO Taco Salad$14.00
Taco Salad
Your choice of meat served in a crunchy flower tortilla shell filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, avocado slices, cotija cheese & sour cream.
House Specialties
- Molcajete Michoacáno
The original molcajete of the Salinas Valley! Served with all-grilled top-sirloin steak, chicken breast, crispy pork-chop, Mexican sausage, nopal cactus, queso fresco & Mexican onion. Topped with our signature molcajete salsa. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$33.00
- Molcajete Costeño
Served with Grilled shimp, pan-seared White Sea bass, Topped with our signature molcajete salsa, nopal cactus, Mexican onion & queso fresco. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$42.00
- Molcajete Vegetariano
For the Veggie lovers! Served with all-grilled potatoes, zucchini, celery, carrots, broccoli, nopal cactus & Mexican onion topped with our signature molcajete salsa! Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$27.00
- Huarache
An over shaped, handmade corn tortilla topped with sirloin asada steak, beans, cotija cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro & sliced nopal cactus. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$19.00
- Carne Asada - Plate
Grilled top-sirloin steak with grilled onions. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$22.00
- Pollo Asado - Plate
Grilled chicken breast. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$22.00
- Birria De Res - Plate
A traditional home recipe! Savory and tender barbacoa-style beef. Enjoy it dry or submerged it its natural consume. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$23.00
- Chile Verde - Plate
Pork meat cooked in our homemade green sauce.Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$20.00
- Carnitas - Plate
Our signature braised Pork.Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$21.00
- Steak Ranchero
Chopped top Sirloin steak in our homemade ranchero sauce.Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$23.00
- Fajitas De Pollo
Seasoned and grilled onion, bell pepper, and tomatoes mixed with Griled Chicken.Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$23.00
- Fajitas Mar y Tierra
Seasoned and grilled onion, bell pepper, and tomatoes mixed with Griled Chicken , top-sirloin steak, and shrimp. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$23.00
- Flautas - Plate
Corn or flour tortillas rolled and deep-fried with your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken$19.00
- Enchiladas - Plate
Enchiladas smothered in your choice of green or red homemade salsa. Choose from: Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef or Cheese Meat substitution. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$22.00
- Sopes Plate
Handmade sopes topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$21.00
- Gorditas - Plate
Homemade fried tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$21.00
- Chile Rellenos - Plate
Pasilla chiles stuffed with cheese, coated with eggs and topped with our homemade Ranchero sauce. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$23.00
- Quesabirria Tacos
Barbacoa-style beef tacos stuffed with Monterey Jack, cilantro and onions on a homemade corn tortilla. Served with a small side of consomé birria broth$18.00
- Caldo De pollo
Homemade Chicken soup. served with a side of rice and (3) handmade corn tortillas$16.00
- Tacos Governador
- Tacos Poblanos
- Alitas al Chipotle
- Enchiladas Suizas$23.00
- Fajitas De res
Seasoned and Grilled onion, bell pepper, and tomatoes mixed with top sirloin steak. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$23.00
- Milanesa - Plate$23.00
Sides
- Frijoles Peruanos/Peruvian Beans - Side$4.00
- Arroz/Rice - Side$4.00
- Papas Fritas/French Fries$5.00
- Vegetales/Vegetables$6.00
- Queso Fresco$3.00
- Zanahorias$4.00
- Avocado Slices$4.00
- Pico De Gallo$4.00
- Radish Slices$3.00
- Nopal Cactus$5.00
- Cebollitas Asadas$5.00
- House Salsa 8oz$4.00
- House Salsa 32oz$13.00
- Signature Molcajete Salsa 8oz$5.00
- Signature Molcajete Salsa 32oz$15.00
- Salsa Diabla$4.00
- Chiles Toreados$3.00
- House Coleslaw$5.00
- Home Made Corn Tortilla (3-count)$3.00
- Flour Tortillas (3-count)$3.00
- Bacon/Tocino$5.00
- Chorizo$5.00
- Rice 32oz$12.00
- Beans 32oz$12.00
Seafood
- Camarones Michoacanos
Marinated Shrimp in our home-made molcajete. Choose from mild, medium, or spicy salsa. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$21.00
- Camarones a La Parilla
Dry rub grilled shrimp served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$20.00
- Camarones al mojo de ajo
Shrimp marinated in our house blended garlic sauce.Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$21.00
- Camarones a la diabla
Spicy shrimp in our homemade butter sauce.Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$21.00
- Camarones empanizados
House breaded Shrimp. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$22.00
- Camarones Costa Azul
Monterey Jack stuffed shrimp wrapped in bacon. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$22.00
- Camarones Toreros
Grilled Shrimp Kebab and top sirloin steak topped with caramelized onions. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$24.00
- Camarones Ranchesros
Shrimp cooked in our house ranchero salsa. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$21.00
- Filete de Pescado a la Plancha
Pan seared White Sea Bass seasoned with lime & pepper. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$19.00
- Pescado Frito
Seasoned deep fried fish. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$21.00
- Enchiladas de Camaron
Three enchiladas smothered in your choice of red or green salsa & topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$23.00
- Mariscos Don Beto
Grilled Fish fillet, shrimp & a side of veggies topped with our signature Don Beto salsa. Served with your two sides of choice and your choice between homemade corn or flour tortillas.$32.00
- Caldo de Camaron
Our homemade shrimp soup$19.00
- Caldo de Pescado
Our homemade fish soup$19.00
- Caldo 7 Mares
Assorted seafood soup accompanied with a side of rice & tortillas.$23.00
- Coctel de Camaron
Mexican shrimp coctail served with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, cucumber, avocado & tomato sauce.$17.00
- Campechana
Shrimp and octopus cocktail served with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cucumber, avocado & tomato sauce.$19.00
- Tostada de Camaron
Refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese sour cream & avocado slices.$8.00
- Tostada de Ceviche
Choose between shrimp or fish. Topped with tomato, onion, cilantro, cucumber, avocado slices and chili pepper.$8.00
- Aguachiles$20.00
Bluezones Menu
- House Salad Bowl
Whole beans crisp lettuce, pico de gallo & broccoli served with your dressing of choice$11.00
- Nopal Asado Huarache
A thick homemade corn tortilla topped with grilled Mexican nopal cactus, whole beans, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo, bell pepper & avocado slices.$11.00
- Veggie House Taco Plate
Two fresh handmade corn tortillas topped with grilled Mexican nopal cactus, whole n beans, crisp lettuce, & pico de gallo. Served with a side salad.$13.00
- Fajitas Vegetarianas
Grilled tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, & Mexican nopal cactus. Served with a side of whole beans, salad, & fresh home-made corn tortillas.$19.00
- Molcajete Vegetariano
Grilled potatoes, zucchini, celery, carrots, broccoli, Mexican nopal cactus topped with our signature molcajete salsa. Served with a side of whole beans and home-made corn tortillas.$27.00
- Botana Mexicana
Fresh cut cucumber and orange slices topped with with a mix of sazon spices and house chamoy mix.$5.00
Appetizers
Catering
A La Carte
- Chile Relleno a la carte$8.00
- Chilaquiles a la carte$10.00
- Crispy Taco a la carte$5.00
- Egg a la carte$3.00
- Enchilada a la carte$5.00
- Flauta a la carte$4.00
- Gordita a la carte$7.00
- Sope a la Carte$7.00
- Filete Relleno a la carte$16.99
- Filete Empanizado a la carte$15.00
- Camarones Empanizados a la Carte$16.00
- Costa Azul Shrimp a la Carte$16.00
- Diabla Shirmp a la Carte$16.00
- Grilled Fish Filet a la Carte$15.00
- Grilled Chicken Breast a la Carte$7.00
- Grilled Sirloin Steak a la Carte$9.00
- Grilled Shrimp a la Carte$12.00
- Pulpo a la Carte$12.00